BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Smithsonian National Museum of American History honored Nancy Pelosi for being the first woman U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Pelosi served as the Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011.

On Wednesday, Pelosi donated the suit she wore in 2007 when she was sworn in, the gavel she used at the ceremony, a copy of the speech she delivered, and the tally sheet of votes that led to her election to the museum. According to the museum, they will be a part of the Smithsonian’s collection of that “reflects firsts achieved by women who changed America and who inspired—and continue to inspire—others to make change themselves.”

Pelosi spoke about her first meeting as Speaker with then-President Bush. She said she could feel the presence of historic U.S. women activists.

“While he was speaking I felt very closed in my chair, very closed in,” Pelosi said. “I’ve never had that phenomenon before or sense but I felt very closed in my chair. And then I realized it was Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Alice Paul, Lucretia Mott, Sojourner Truth…they were all on the chair with me, just right there. And I could hear them say, “At last we have a seat at the table!”

Pelosi was born and raised in Baltimore. Both her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., and brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III., are former mayors of Baltimore.

