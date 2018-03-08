BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former NBA All-Star Steve Francis has given new details about his rise and fall from NBA superstar.

Francis wrote about his experiences in a first-person story for The Players’ Tribune, in which he wrote about dealing drugs during his teenage years in Takoma Park.

The following is an excerpt from the article:

Just think about this.… At 18, I’m selling baggies on the corner in Takoma Park, getting robbed at gunpoint. At 22, I’m getting drafted into the National Basketball Association, shaking David Stern’s hand.

