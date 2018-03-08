BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Driving in this morning I was amazed that there was ZERO evidence, in the city, of yesterday’s “event.” Where we did have a pretty good accumulation, Harford, Cecil, and upper Kent counties, there is some residual effect but certainly nothing to impede your day.

Last evening as the skies cleared , and the sun began to set, I felt no “stress” in the air. No arctic blast that, mentally, you hunker down for after seeing snow. It almost felt like the end was at hand; “the end” as in “of Winter.” We know that is not the case because this is March in Maryland. We also know that temperatures into mid-week next week will be 5-10 degrees below normal. But there was a “calm” that really was palatable.

It will be sunny the next couple of days, but by Sunday we will cloud up. AND we are watching another quite moist Low move toward the East Coast. So will it stay South of us or come up to pay a visit? The European Model says it stays over the Carolina’s. That will be refined over the next 36 hours but I really do believe that this may be the last “BIG” threat to us. And I base that on nothing more than a gut feeling. I could be wrong but I bet each of you reading this understand that sometime the “second sense” we all have is right.

I hope so.

MB!

