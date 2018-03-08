BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A chilly but mainly dry Thursday, with our temperatures running almost 10 degrees below average.

Tomorrow will feature plenty of sun and it will still be a bit on the cool side again.

This weekend, slightly warmer air is on tap for Saturday, but a storm system is expected to develop south of the region and may bring a batch of wintry precipitation to the region on Sunday night and end on Monday morning.

At this point its still too early to tell how far north the precipitation will reach, but we will know more by later tomorrow or on Saturday as new data is processed. Stay tuned for the updates over the next few days.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook