BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will be showcasing three Broadway stars this weekend for a special performance.

It’s called from Vienna to Broadway and will cover a wide range of genres from classical to contemporary; a celebration of musical styles from the 1800’s to modern day.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff that maybe they won’t be familiar with then we get to more popular musical theater genre and it’s great night of sitting back and taking a journey with us,” said performer Ben Crawford.

The talented trio of Crawford, Kristen Plumley and Ted Keegan are joining the award winning BSO and conductor Jack Everly to perform a collection of Broadway tunes, including music from Phantom of the Opera and Showboat.

“We have such a great when we are able to get together and do these performances and to work with maestro Jack Everly and it’s beautiful music sung by beautiful people and wonderful melodies it’s a great experience,” Keegan said.

“They’ll be able to relax and let the music wash over them and Jack also tells everyone a bit about each piece before it’s played so you get some of the historical background and some really fun interesting information,” Plumley said.

The program will be at the BSO through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the box office.

Friday and Saturday, the show will start at 8 p.m. and on Sunday it will be at 3 p.m.

