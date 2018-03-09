Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have released footage of a double shooting that left one man dead Thursday.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Avenue and Aisquith Street around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two shooting victims.

One man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. Another man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was also transported to a local hospital where he treated for his injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

