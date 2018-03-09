Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at a veterans home in California.

Police closed access to the large veterans home in Yountville after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert to residents at 10:30 a.m. Friday warning them to avoid the area because of “activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville.”

The Napa Valley Register reported that a man wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon entered the home.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.

The state Veterans Affairs department says it is the largest veterans’ home in the United States, with about 1,000 residents.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch