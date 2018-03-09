BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University said Friday it received a report of a sexual assault at a fraternity.

According to the school, a female student says she was sexually assaulted by a male student in the Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity house on North Charles Street in the early morning hours of March 3.

University officials say they are following up with both students and are proceeding with the investigation according to school policy.

A spokesperson released the following statement:

“As always, the safety and security of our students is our first priority, and we are committed to ensuring a safe environment for them and all members of the university community. We are equally committed to support victims of sexual assault and to compliance with our obligations under Title IX and under our own Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures. We respond rapidly to reports of sexual assault. We work to investigate and resolve complaints promptly, fairly, equitably, impartially, and in compliance with the law.”

