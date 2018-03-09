Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — People have lined up for the chance to buy mementos of the late astronaut John Glenn at his estate sale in Maryland.

In 1962, Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth. The longtime U.S. senator died in 2016 at age 95.

The listing with Greater Washington Estate Services includes Glenn’s Senate chair, a flight jacket and clothing with the insignia of his 1998 space shuttle flight, when he became the oldest person to go into space.

WTOP-FM reports that within hours of the sale opening, nearly 300 people had gotten numbers to enter the Potomac home. WRC-TV reports some shoppers spent the night outside Glenn’s home in preparation for the sale.

Shoppers should expect high prices: WRC-TV reports one of Glenn’s flight jackets bought by the National Museum of the Marine Corps was priced at $28,500.

