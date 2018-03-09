BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting at the 600 block of Appleton Street.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Friday at approximately 1:48 a.m.

According to authorities they found a 31-year-old female with a gunshot wound in the shoulder. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives say they are currently interviewing a person of interest but ask anyone with information to call Citywide Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

