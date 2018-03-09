Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:drunk driver, Prince George's County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have cited a Prince George’s County woman for drunk driving Wednesday night.

Maryland State Police say Miteka Trueheart, 27, was observed driving a Chevy Tahoe at 62 mph in a 35 mph speed limit zone on Pennsy Drive and 75th Avenue in Landover, Maryland. The trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop but Trueheart allegedly didn’t stop.

Trueheart eventually crashed into an embankment and was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the crash.

Trueheart was cited with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, speeding, failure to drive a vehicle on the right half of the roadway as required, failing to stop at a stop sign and reckless driving.

