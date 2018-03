BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for an elderly man who was last seen early Friday morning.

Baltimore police say Simon Boggs, 70, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Hamilton Avenue wearing a blue hoodie, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

Officials say Boggs is 6-foot-1 and weighs 285 pounds.

Please contact police if you know of Boggs’ whereabouts.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook