BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Senator H. Wayne Norman Jr. will be laid to rest Friday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is warning commuters to expect delays and road closures on Route 152 in Joppa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along the procession route. The procession leaves the church and travels to Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

The 62-year-old Republican Senator passed away on Sunday at his home in Bel Air.

He was elected to his first term in the Maryland senate in 2014 and represented parts of Harford and Cecil counties. He had previously served in the House of Delegates since 2008.

