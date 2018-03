BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Extreme low tides” in Maryland this week helped unearth some huge shark teeth.

The Department of Natural Resources tweeted a picture of the fossils Friday, saying that they were found in an area near the Patuxent River that’s normally underwater.

The person in the picture is holding three teeth, each one about the size of a human palm.

COOL FIND: Extreme low tides allowed Marylanders this week to explore areas normally underwater. Look at what was found on the Patuxent River!

📸: Alex Fiolka

