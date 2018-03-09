BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland House of Delegates approved a bill that increases the maximum penalty for using a cell phone while driving on Thursday.

The House increased the fine to $500.

This legislation repeals a tiered fine system with maximum fines of $75, $125 and $175 for first, second and third offenses, respectively.

The bill passed 78-58, passing the required 71 votes for a bill to pass in the House.

The bill must still pass through the Maryland Senate before it can be enacted into law.

