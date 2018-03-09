BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Toys “R” Us may be planning to liquidate its bankrupt U.S. stores, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The retailer, reportedly, has not found a buyer or secured a debt restructuring deal with its lenders. Speculators suggest a shutdown of the company’s U.S. operations could happen within days.

The chain filed for bankruptcy in September with hopes of rebounding during the holiday season, but the franchise announced in January that they would close about 180 struggling stores.

