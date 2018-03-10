BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Remember to spring forward this weekend with the start of Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday in March when clocks are set ahead one hour, meaning more daylight hours. Standard Time begins on the first Sunday in November.

Car radios and household clocks — including alarm clocks, microwaves and stoves — have to be manually updated.

Batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms should also be changed.

