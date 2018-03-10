BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say an Edgewood man has died from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday night.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:30 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Woodbridge Court, where they found Tryon Aldo Vice, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Medics attempted to save Vice but he died at the scene.

Police say Vice’s wound was sustained to his upper leg.

