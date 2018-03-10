Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:Harford County Sheriff's Office, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say an Edgewood man has died from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday night.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:30 p.m., they responded to the 900 block of Woodbridge Court, where they found Tryon Aldo Vice, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Medics attempted to save Vice but he died at the scene.

Police say Vice’s wound was sustained to his upper leg.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch