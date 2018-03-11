BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Blast are headed to the Major Arena Soccer League Eastern Conference Championship with a 5-4 win over the Syracuse Silver Knights Sunday.

Syracuse took the lead early, scoring just 51 seconds into the game with a goal by Patrick Thompson. Baltimore answered with two straight goals from Vini Dantas and Jamie Thomas.

The Blast started the second half strong, scoring the first two goals of the half. Dantas and Tony Donatelli’s goals gave the Blast a 4-1 lead.

The Silver Knights responded with two straight goals of their own from Logan Roberts and Bo Jelovac, making it a one-goal game.

The teams then traded goals late in the fourth quarter.

Daniel Peruzzi scored a late insurance goal for Baltimore, but Syracuse answered with a Kenardo Forbes goal with the 6th attacker on. It was too little too late as the Blast defense held on for the victory.

The Blast are back in action at home Friday at 7:35 p.m. against the Milwaukee Wave at SECU Arena. Tickets go on sale Monday and can be purchased by contacting the Blast office at 410-732-5278 or through ticketmaster.com.

