BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Baltimore County Sunday morning.

The Baltimore County Fire Department reports the one-alarm fire started just after 8 a.m., in the 900 block of Creswick Rd. in Towson.

Firefighters managed to get the flames under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Two people were transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

