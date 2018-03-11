BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting near City Hall.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, in the 400 block of East Baltimore St.

Officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder.

According to police, video surveillance shows two men were involved in an altercation, before a third man came and shot the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

