Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:Baltimore Shooting, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting near City Hall.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, in the 400 block of East Baltimore St.

Officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder.

According to police, video surveillance shows two men were involved in an altercation, before a third man came and shot the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch