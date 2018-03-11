BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The streets of Baltimore turned green for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Thousands packed the streets of downtown Sunday for the parade’s 63rd year.

Crowds got a chance to check out displays, floats, vibrant bands and colorful marches while celebrating Irish culture.

Miss the Baltimore St. Patrick’s Day Parade? Here’s a quick recap: pic.twitter.com/CP2vh8Z2N7 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) March 11, 2018

The parade, which began at 2 p.m., lasted for several hours as the procession made its way from the Washington Monument and ended near Market Place.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook