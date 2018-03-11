BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we spring ahead, experts recommend driver use extra caution while on the roads.

A recent study shows Daylight Saving Time may cause drowsy drivers.

As we turn our clocks ahead one hour, auto and health experts worry drivers will lose valuable sleep, putting them at risk for fatal accidents.

When the alarm goes off Monday morning, AAA is worried commuters could be tired as they hit the road.

“You are losing an hour of sleep, so while many of us think we are well rested, losing that extra hour does contribute to drowsy driving,” said Ragina Cooper Averella, with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

A traffic safety study done by AAA revealed drowsy driving is a factor in nearly 10 percent of all car crashes. And another concern is that conditions on the roadway may look different.

“Significantly darker in the morning than what you are accustomed to, so there’s the factor of that,” Cooper Averella said. “Additionally, there will be glare, so we encourage motorists to use their sun visors and invest in polarized glasses to reduce glare.”

A time adjustment that drivers will need to plan ahead for.

“I would just prepare myself to get quite a bit of sleep the night before, and just try to get your body back on schedule,” one driver said. “Whether you go to bed early or get up early, get yourself a day ahead.”

“I try to not be drowsy myself when I’m driving,” said driver Matthew Morris. “I try to be more safe, try to do more checks when I’m changing lanes, turn signals most definitely.”

Modifications to create a safer commute for everyone.

With the time change, the days will start to become longer, so more people will likely be outside during peak travel times.

AAA recommends for both motorists and pedestrians to be mindful and proceed with caution.

AAA also recommends to wear bright colors and use a flashlight when walking at dawn, dusk or at night.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook