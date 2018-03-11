BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An elderly woman was killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County Saturday, and police believe speeding and drug use may have caused the collision.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 300 block of Buschs Frontage Road in Annapolis just before 2 p.m.

Detectives believe a man in a Ford Taurus was speeding when he crossed the centerline, sideswiped a Toyota Camry and was t-boned by a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Camry — 81-year-old Laurel Dawn Zeiler — the driver of the Taurus — 27-year-old Christopher Michael Dillehunt — and a passenger in the Taurus — 24-year-old Tammy Lynn Lawson — were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The three others involved in the crash were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

Zeiler later died and will be taken to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Investigators say the preliminary cause of the crash was failing to remain right of center and excessive speed by Dillehunt. Police believe heroin use is a contributing factor.

The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation and any charges will be reviewed by the State’s Attorney.

