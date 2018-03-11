NEW YORK (CBSNews) — Authorities are responding to a helicopter crash in New York City’s East River that left two people dead. A Eurocopter AS350 went down near Roosevelt Island around 7 p.m. Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. It said the helicopter is reportedly is inverted in the water.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident and that local authorities will confirm the number of people on board and their conditions.

The helicopter that went down is consistent with the kind of helicopter often used for aerial tours in the city, an FAA official told CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave.

A federal source briefed on the response told CBS News the helicopter is registered to Meridian Consulting out of Kearny, New Jersey. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is monitoring the incident but have not launched a team at this point.

This social media video appeared to show the moment the chopper crashed into the river Sunday.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018

