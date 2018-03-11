BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Actor Wendell Pierce, star of the “The Wire,” has announced the grand opening of a new apartment complex located in Station North.
Pierce tweeted March 8 The Nelson Kohl Apartments are expected to open in early April.
Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports Pierce is an investor in the $20 million, 103-unit building on E. Lanvale Street.
The complex’s website lists apartments ranging from studios starting at $1,195 a month to 2-bedroom units starting at $2,145.
Pierce, who played Detective Bunk Moreland in the hit HBO show that marked its 10-year anniversary last week, tweeted the ribbon cutting ceremony will be held April 6 at 11:30 a.m.
