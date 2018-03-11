BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland Baltimore County will take on No. 1 Virginia in the NCAA Tournament Friday, snapping a 10-year drought.

UMBC is the only Maryland team in the tournament this year, and Coach Ryan Odom is calling this a storybook ending that isn’t over yet.

“I’m ready for it. I think we can beat any team that’s coming in front of us. So let’s go,” said Kiran Williams.

The Retrievers punched their ticket to the Big Dance Saturday, stunning fans by taking down perennial American East powerhouse Vermont in a 65-62 thriller.

“Everyone was holding their breath and as soon as that swish happened, we just went crazy!” UMBC senior and cheerleader Nailah Turner said.

Sunday at UMBC, hometown fans and students rallied to back their team.

“I really hope that we get a favorable first round pick, but I have faith in my team that we can make it,” Miles Franklin said.

During Selection Sunday, it was announced No. 16 UMBC will face off against No. 1 Virginia in the first round in Charlotte Friday.

“I’m a junior, and they’ve come such a long way since my freshman year. Just doing so well,” said Kayla Markley.

Coach Odom says his team is resilient and ready for the challenge.

“For our guys, you know, it’s a special day. I want them to enjoy it,” Odom said.

