BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Daylight Saving Time began at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

While we lost an hour of sleep, we gained an hour of daylight and what a gorgeous day it was!

After a sunny and dry (and dare I say, spring-like) weekend, Monday is a very different story.

Instead of blue skies, we’ll have gray skies and instead of 50 degrees, we’ll have low 40s.

Rain is likely, with a chance for a few snow showers in the mix as well.

Most of Maryland will see under an inch, that includes Baltimore.

There is a small chance Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore could see over an inch, but there’s still lots of uncertainty.

With the light accumulation and temperatures above freezing in the afternoon, roads should be wet rather than slick.

There’s a small chance we could see some wet weather in the morning but there is a much better chance for precipitation in the afternoon and evening.

