BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council is set to pass a bill that would ban plastic foam containers for carryout food and drinks.

The council had previously voted unanimously to give preliminary approval to the bill, which aims to cut down on litter in the city.

The bill would create criminal fines for businesses that fail to comply with the ban on containers made of polystyrene foam, a substance more commonly known by its brand name, Styrofoam.

Styrofoam has long been used as an inexpensive convenience, but it isn’t free of other costs. It’s a major source of Baltimore’s litter, with much of it washing off streets and alleys and into the Inner Harbor and the Chesapeake Bay. And it isn’t cheap to recycle.

