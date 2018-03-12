Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he broke into a home while drunk after mistaking it for another residence.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department reports this happened just after 2:45 a.m., in the 3400 block of Barnsley Court in Pasadena.

Someone had called 911 and said a man was trying to break in through their front screen door.

Responding officers arrived to find a front window that had been broken open. Officers also heard screaming coming from inside the home.

Officers went into the home and found Patrick Henry Fitzhenry in the living room.

Fitzhenry was arrested, and police say their investigation found that he was intoxicated and thought he was at another house.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch