BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he broke into a home while drunk after mistaking it for another residence.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department reports this happened just after 2:45 a.m., in the 3400 block of Barnsley Court in Pasadena.

Someone had called 911 and said a man was trying to break in through their front screen door.

Responding officers arrived to find a front window that had been broken open. Officers also heard screaming coming from inside the home.

Officers went into the home and found Patrick Henry Fitzhenry in the living room.

Fitzhenry was arrested, and police say their investigation found that he was intoxicated and thought he was at another house.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook