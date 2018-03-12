BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials say there were no smoke alarms inside the home that caught fire Sunday, leading to the death of one person.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department reports the fire happened at a two-story split-foyer single-family home in the 4200 block of Monroe St. in Colmar Manor.

Neighbors saw the flames just after 10 p.m. Sunday, and called 911.

Firefighters were able to rescue an unconscious man from inside the home, but the 70-year-old man, identified as William Mobley, died a short time later.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The estimated loss as a result of the fire is $150,000.

The fire department reminds everyone to have working smoke alarms inside your homes.

