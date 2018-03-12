Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:Harford County Sheriff's Office, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding Cheyli Elizabeth Madrid Dubon, a 15-year-old last seen Sunday morning.

Cheyli went missing from the 1900 block of Harford Road in Fallston around 5 a.m. She was wearing a red short sleeve shirt and white jeans.

She is described as a 5-foot, 105-pound Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities think she may be traveling to North Carolina with her boyfriend.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch