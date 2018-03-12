BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding Cheyli Elizabeth Madrid Dubon, a 15-year-old last seen Sunday morning.

Cheyli went missing from the 1900 block of Harford Road in Fallston around 5 a.m. She was wearing a red short sleeve shirt and white jeans.

She is described as a 5-foot, 105-pound Hispanic female with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities think she may be traveling to North Carolina with her boyfriend.

