BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new Camden Yards initiative means Orioles fans age 9 and younger will be able to get into the stadium for free this season.

With “Kids Cheer Free,” adults who purchase a regularly-priced Upper Deck ticket can add up to two additional free tickets for children who fit the age requirements.

“Tickets will be made available on a month-by-month basis, as the season progresses,” according to a press release.

The initial Kids Cheer Free game schedule includes 15 games through April 29.

