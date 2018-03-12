BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — It looks like Maryland will be spared yet again from the most intense effects of a storm moving up the coast.

A “pretty significant slug of moisture down to the south” is set to cause problems in some areas, “but just not necessarily here,” according to WJZ’s Marty Bass.

Most of Maryland will only see a trace to an inch of accumulation on grassy areas, and that is not set to hit until later in the day Monday, he says, “with roads not being slick at all.”

But areas around Maryland are bracing for a much bigger impact, while some people are still feeling the effects of the last storm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in some areas and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power.

The Boston area is expected to get up to a foot, while southern Maine could see almost 18 inches by Wednesday.

New York could get 4 to 6 inches of snow and Philadelphia could see a few inches by Tuesday’s morning commute.

Eight inches could fall in West Virginia and 4 inches is expected in Kentucky.

