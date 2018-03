BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 53-year-old man.

Bernard Earl was last seen on March 8, in the 2100 block of Windsor Garden Lane.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white polo shirt, blue jeans, with blue and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information about Earl is asked to call police at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook