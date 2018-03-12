BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Montgomery County Police Officer has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing items from a Walmart in Germantown over several months.

Jose A. Barahona, age 25, has been charged with theft less than $100, theft $100 to under $1500 and theft scheme $100 to $1500, Montgomery County Police say.

He has been suspended with pay. His police powers have been suspended pending the investigation and future court action.

Authorities say Barahona worked as a security guard at the store, located at 20910 Frederick Road, and a loss prevention employee reported him to police.

Store video surveillance shows Barahona stealing from the store on multiple occasions between Dec. 23, 2017 and Feb. 3, 2018, according to police.

Barahona was hired as a Montgomery County Police officer in October 2014 and was working as a patrol officer in the department’s fourth district.

