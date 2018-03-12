BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Park Service announced Monday peak bloom dates for Washington, D.C.’s famous cherry trees have been pushed back.

The window has been changed from March 17 through March 20 to March 27 through 31. The peak bloom date is defined as the day when 70 percent of the blossoms are open, according to the NPS.

The move comes after weather conditions this month have slowed down the development of the blossoms. March has brought snow, high winds and unseasonably cold temperatures.

PEAK BLOOM UPDATE – We now forecast the start of peak bloom for the cherry blossoms to occur during March 27-31. Colder than forecast temperatures over the last 10 days have shifted the peak from the initial forecast of March 17-20. #BloomWatch #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/eiVbEG2k2e — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 12, 2018

“While the mathematical models still show the blossom reaching peak on March 18, this week’s cooler than forecast temperatures have necessitated moving the projection to the last week of March,” the NPS wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

Every year, more than a million people flock to the city to see the blooms and participate in the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival will still be held March 17 to April 15.

