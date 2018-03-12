OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed offensive lineman James Hurst to a four-year contract, a move that keeps him off the free agent market and provides stability in front of quarterback Joe Flacco.

Hurst started all 16 games in 2017, the fourth consecutive season he played in every game with Baltimore. He started at left guard in 15 games and at left tackle on Nov. 19 against Green Bay, subbing for the injured Ronnie Stanley.

Signed as a rookie free agent in 2014, the versatile 26-year-old Hurst has been used at guard, tackle and on special teams.

In 2017, the 6-foot-5, 317-pound Hurst was part of an offensive line that allowed only 27 sacks, tied with Minnesota for seventh fewest in the NFL.

By signing Hurst on Monday, the Ravens now have 10 unrestricted free agents.

Also Monday, the Ravens freed some salary cap space by releasing cornerback Lardarius Webb.

Webb, who played nine seasons in Baltimore, wrote on Twitter: “Thank you Baltimore it’s been a great run.”

