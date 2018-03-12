Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran safety Lardarius Webb, who’s been with the team nine seasons.

Webb, a 2009 third-round pick, said goodbye to fans via his Twitter page Monday.

The 32-year-old was also released in early March last year, but was offered a three-year contract to return a month later.

His release this off-season was not entirely unexpected, given his decreased playing time in 2017. He played in all 16 games last year but started only two of them.

