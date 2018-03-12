Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Shooting, Triple shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot in West Baltimore Monday.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Mulberry Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found three shooting victims: a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his stomach, a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body and a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. The victims were all taken to area hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

Detectives believe the victims were in the 100 block of Allendale Street when they were shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch