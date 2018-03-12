BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say three people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot in West Baltimore Monday.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Mulberry Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found three shooting victims: a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his stomach, a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body and a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. The victims were all taken to area hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries.

Detectives believe the victims were in the 100 block of Allendale Street when they were shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

