OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway employees will have a chance to win as much as $2 million a year for life in their office pool for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

But the contest is only open to the roughly 375,000 employees of Warren Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate.

To win $1 million a year for life, employees have to guess the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament correctly.

Buffett says that he’ll double the prize to $2 million a year for life if either Nebraska or Creighton win the entire tournament.

But upsets are common, so the big prizes may be safe.

Berkshire also offers a $100,000 prize for the bracket that remains perfect the longest.

If more than one person ties in the contest the prize will be split.

