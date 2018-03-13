Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Fatal Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An elderly woman has died from injuries she sustained in a crash nearly two weeks earlier.

Baltimore County Police say Shirley Theresa Thompson died March 10 at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

On Feb. 26, authorities say Thompson’s car struck a concrete retaining wall inside a parking garage at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, which caused her to hit her head on the steering wheel. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Baltimore County Crash Investigation Team is conducting further investigation into the crash.

