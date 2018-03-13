BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Students joined their parents, local pastors and the Anne Arundel County NAACP, to speak about unsettling words. Words they say were aimed at them at Chesapeake High School.

Jordan Keemer said he heard the n-word from his teacher.

“Me and my wife received a call from Jordan on a school bus. He sounded pretty upset and he said his teacher told him ‘I don’t trust you n—–people,'” said Terry Keemer, Jordan’s father.

The district launched an investigation following the alleged incident.

“The results of that investigation and any actions taken against the teacher are private and confidential. They’re a personnel matter,” said Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier. “I can confirm for you the teacher has retired.”

The outcome does not sit well with the Keemer’s, or others who say alleged racial incidents at Chesapeake High may launch investigations but answers are not revealed; like a social media posting threatening violence against African Americans.

“When they said kill all the n—- they used my name, and they said the first person they’re going to kill is her,” Chesapeake High student Princess Tongue said.

Two juveniles were charged for the incident.

“He was an African-American male that admitted to posting that threat. Sent it to himself from a Snapchat account, and then forwarded it to the school to cause chaos to the school,” said Lt. Ryan Frashure of the Anne Arundel County Police.

But there’s another alleged incident.

“There was a white girl going around, showing the Confederate flag, and just saying the n-word and all that,” Jordan said.

“There are some thing that were said in here that are absolutely true,” parent Mike Dockery said.

Dockery said his son tried to intervene in a fight between black and white students at the school and was suspended.

“I’ve heard from several students. White students, black students, it’s just out of hand,” he said. “Nobody feels safe there. No one.”

