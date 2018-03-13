BALTIMORE (AP) — A member of a Baltimore-area gang has pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracy.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Takuma Tate was one of 26 alleged gang members and associates charged in a racketeering conspiracy centered on the Murdaland Mafia Piru. It’s a subset of the Bloods gang and controlled the drug trade in parts of northwest Baltimore and neighboring Baltimore County.

A 32-count indictment alleges that the defendants engaged in everything from murders to drug distribution and witness tampering from 2011 through 2017.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland says 13 of the 26 defendants have pleaded guilty.

If a judge accepts the outline of a plea agreement, Tate will be sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the gang’s illegal activities.

Tate pleaded guilty Tuesday.

