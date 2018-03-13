Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
BALTIMORE (WJZ)

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Maryland State trooper and two others are recovering after the officer’s vehicle collided with an ambulance Tuesday afternoon.

According to State police, around 1:45 p.m., the trooper was traveling on MD Rt. 235 at Rescue Lane in Hollywood, Md, with the sirens on, when an ambulance pulled out in front of the officer’s path, causing the trooper to collide with the emergency vehicle.

The trooper, the driver of the ambulance, 63, and the passenger in the ambulance, 67, were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Officials say the driver of the ambulance is at fault in the crash. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.

