BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing of a Virginia man by two teens.

Police identified and arrested Maicol Alvarado-Baide, 18, and Erlin Andrades-Zelaya, 18, for the February 25 stabbing. Authorities say the victim is Yefrin Argueta, 23.

Alvarado-Baide and Andrades-Zelaya have been charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Police believe the suspects and victim were acquaintances.

They say Maryland-National Capital Park Police officers and Prince George’s County Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue for the report of a stabbing on Febrary 25 at approximatey 10:45 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

According to a statement from Prince George’s County Police, Andrades-Zelaya and Alvarado-Baide are both suspected gang members.

The teens are in custody on a no-bond status.

