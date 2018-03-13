Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Suspected Gang Member Arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing of a Virginia man by two teens.

Police identified and arrested Maicol Alvarado-Baide, 18, and Erlin Andrades-Zelaya, 18, for the February 25 stabbing. Authorities say the victim is Yefrin Argueta, 23.

Alvarado-Baide and Andrades-Zelaya have been charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Police believe the suspects and victim were acquaintances.

They say Maryland-National Capital Park Police officers and Prince George’s County Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue for the report of a stabbing on Febrary 25 at approximatey 10:45 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

According to a statement from Prince George’s County Police, Andrades-Zelaya and Alvarado-Baide are both suspected gang members.

The teens are in custody on a no-bond status.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch