BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County filed a motion to reduce the compensation damages awarded to Korryn Gaines’ family. Gaines was shot and killed by Baltimore County Police in 2016.

Gaines was killed during a six-hours standoff at her Randallstown apartment after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a traffic stop that included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A jury awarded $38 million to her family, including $32.87 million for Gaines’ 5-year-old son, Kodi and $4.53 million for her daughter Karsyn. Kodi was at the apartment when the shooting occurred and was injured. Karsyn was not present.

The motion also asked to have the jury’s decision overridden and for the county to be granted a new trial.

Attorneys for Gaines’ family claimed officers used excessive force and the jury decided the shooting violated the civil rights of both Gaines and Kodi.

If the motion fails and the verdict stands, the county would be liable to pay the $38 million on behalf of Cpl. Royce Ruby; the officer who shot Gaines.

Prior to the civil trial, county prosecutors found Officer Ruby’s shooting legally justified and criminal charges were not filed.

