BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get in formation: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are hitting the road again for their On the Run II tour.
Mr. and Mrs. Carter will make a stop in Maryland this summer, coming to FedEx Field in Landover July 28.
In typical Beyoncé fashion, the Grammy-winning singer announced the tour with a trailer and social media posts Monday:
Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale Wednesday and general sale begins March 19.
While the cost of tickets isn’t available yet, the price of admission for the original tour averaged $111.92 with nearly 980,000 tickets sold, according to Pollstar. The 2014 tour was the fifth top-selling tour of the year with $109.7 million in ticket sales.
Fan are already freaking out in anticipation of the release of tickets:
See the full list of dates and locations below:
July 25: Cleveland
July 28: Washington (FedEx Field)
July 30: Philadelphia
Aug. 2: Rutherford, N.J.
Aug. 5: Boston
Aug. 8: Minneapolis
Aug. 10: Chicago
Aug. 13: Detroit
Aug. 18: Buffalo
Aug. 23: Nashville
Aug. 25: Atlanta
Aug. 29: Orlando
Aug. 31: Miami
Sept. 11: Arlington, Tex.
Sept. 13: New Orleans
Sept. 15: Houston
Sept. 19: Phoenix
Sept. 22: Los Angeles
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook