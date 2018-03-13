Sign Up For The 2018 College Basketball Bracket Challenge!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get in formation: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are hitting the road again for their On the Run II tour.

Mr. and Mrs. Carter will make a stop in Maryland this summer, coming to FedEx Field in Landover July 28.

In typical Beyoncé fashion, the Grammy-winning singer announced the tour with a trailer and social media posts Monday:

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale Wednesday and general sale begins March 19.

While the cost of tickets isn’t available yet, the price of admission for the original tour averaged $111.92 with nearly 980,000 tickets sold, according to Pollstar. The 2014 tour was the fifth top-selling tour of the year with $109.7 million in ticket sales.

Fan are already freaking out in anticipation of the release of tickets:

See the full list of dates and locations below:

July 25: Cleveland

July 28: Washington (FedEx Field)

July 30: Philadelphia

Aug. 2: Rutherford, N.J.

Aug. 5: Boston

Aug. 8: Minneapolis

Aug. 10: Chicago

Aug. 13: Detroit

Aug. 18: Buffalo

Aug. 23: Nashville

Aug. 25: Atlanta

Aug. 29: Orlando

Aug. 31: Miami

Sept. 11: Arlington, Tex.

Sept. 13: New Orleans

Sept. 15: Houston

Sept. 19: Phoenix

Sept. 22: Los Angeles

