BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were found shot in West Baltimore Monday night, according to police, less than three hours after another triple shooting about two miles away.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Penrose Avenue for a report of a shooting around 11:39 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body. Police also found a 49-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the cheek and neck.

All three were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe three others, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot in the 100 block of Allendale Street around 9 p.m.

Police have not said whether the shootings are related.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

