BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, trapping a man in a wheelchair underneath the vehicle.

A spokesperson with LifeBridge Health at Sinai says a car was between two Maryland Transit Administration vans when it was struck and pushed onto the sidewalk just after 10 a.m.

The car then hit the man who was in a motorized wheelchair.

Baltimore City firefighters rescued the man and he was taken to the Sinai emergency room. The driver of the car was also taken to the ER.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

